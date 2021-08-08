TMC taking political violence to Tripura too: BJP

An alleged attack on Trinamool Congress activists in Tripura on Saturday drew a mixed response from its political rivals in West Bengal.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused the ruling party of taking political violence to the neighbouring state, the CPM claimed that they have been facing similar attacks from the BJP in Tripura for the last four years.

Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee came down heavily on the saffron party for the alleged attack on his party activists, tweeing, “The GOONS of @BJP4Tripura have shown their TRUE COLOURS! This barbaric attack on Trinamool workers reveals the ‘GOONDA RAJ’ in #Tripura under @BjpBiplab’s Govt.!”

BJP state vice-president Joyprakash Majumder said, “Trinamool is spreading the virus of political violence in peaceful Tripura.”

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “In West Bengal, Trinamool attacked Opposition parties, including the BJP. Now, they are facing the heat in Tripura. However, the BJP doesn’t want any Opposition parties in states ruled by them.”