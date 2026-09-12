Election Commission hears TMC factions, seeks more documents from rebel camp

The Election Commission on Saturday met both factions of the TMC and sought more documents from the rebel Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction as the fight for the party’s organisational control and claim to its name and symbol intensified.

The Mamata Banerjee-led faction was represented by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien and four others, while Ritabrata himself represented his faction before the Election Commission of India.

The EC hearing is significant as it comes ahead of the October 6 Nandigram and Rejinagar Assembly bypolls, for which filing of nomination papers ends on September 16.

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After the meeting, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee described the hearing as “fruitful” without elaborating on details. “They (ECI) had many queries. We answered them and showed some documents. They asked us to submit those documents. We will be doing that,” he said.