TMC supporters manhandled me, vandalised vehicle, says BJP Bengal president

Medinipur MP and West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that he was heckled by Trinamool Congress supporters and his vehicle vandalised when he was out for a morning walk in Rajarhat, where he was scheduled to hold an interaction with party workers on Wednesday.

Alleging inaction by the police, Ghosh claimed that his security personnel were also attacked.

“I was out for a morning walk and was scheduled to visit a tea stall at nearby Kochpukur village to talk to our party workers. Before I could reach there, Trinamool supporters vandalised the tea stall. Later, they heckled and manhandled me and several of our vehicles were vandalised. My security guards who came to rescue me were also beaten up. The local police were informed about my visit to the area. However, they did nothing,” said Ghosh.

Party sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Ghosh over the phone and enquired about the incident.

The state BJP president has recently shifted to a new 12-bedroom residence at Rajarhat area in North 24 Parganas district.

Ghosh also alleged that the owner of the new residence was being harassed by the administration.

The TMC, however, dismissed Ghosh’s allegations as “baseless”. “Every day we get to hear similar things (attack on Ghosh)… There is no need for our party to resort to violence to stop the BJP. In 2021 Assembly polls, BJP’s position in the state will be clear,” said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, TMC MP and party’s leader in Lok Sabha.

