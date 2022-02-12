TMC submits motion against Bengal Governor in RS

TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray on Friday submitted a Substantive Motion under Rule 170 in the Rajya Sabha, urging President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Jagdeep Dhankhar as West Bengal Governor.

In a letter to the secretary general of Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Ray claimed that Dhankhar is “interfering with day-to-day administration of the state government and publicly criticising the state’s constitutional authorities by issuing statements/bytes/tweets in print, electronic, and social media.”

“I beg to move the following Motion under Rule 170 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) on any day during the 256th Session of the Rajya Sabha: “That this House expresses its deep concern over the way the present Governor of West Bengal has involved himself in the day-to-day administration of that state by criticising constitutional functionaries and policies of the duly elected state government through media and social platforms and urges upon the President of India to withdraw His Excellency’s pleasure in respect of Governor of West Bengal from holding constitutional position.”

Ray, who is the Chief Whip of TMC in Rajya Sabha, had earlier too urged President Ram Nath Kovind to remove Dhankhar from his post.

The prolonged tussle between the state government and the Raj Bhawan reached a flashpoint after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently blocked the Governor on Twitter for purportedly tagging her in all of his posts, criticising her administration.

The Governor has been targeting the state government over a host of issues and seeking information and reports regarding appointments in various posts.