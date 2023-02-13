scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
TMC stands for terror, mafia & corruption: Nadda

Taking a dig at the CM, Nadda said though her first name (Mamata) means affection, he wondered how she adopted the path of brutality, he added.

Claiming rampant corruption in the implementation of the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in West Bengal, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) stood for “terror, mafia and corruption” and that its days in the state were numbered.

Addressing  a rally at Purbasthali of East Burdwan district, Nadda said, “The ruling party leaders in the state have been looting the money allotted for the ration scheme for the poor. Despite having a woman chief minister, the rate of crime against women in the state is among the highest in the country.”

Accompanied by Union ministers Mangal Pandey and Smriti Irani, the BJP chief also addressed a rally at Kanthi of East Midnapore district. Highlighting the “contrast” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said, “While on the one hand, India is  progressing in the world under the PM’s leadership, the TMC chief is presiding over backwardness in West Bengal on the other.”

“It is due to the Covid-19 vaccine that so many of you are sitting without masks here. India is now providing vaccine to nearly 100 countries, of which 43 were given it free of cost. From being a ‘receiver’, India has become a ‘giver’ under Modi,” he claimed.

Denying all the allegations, the TMC said, “Before making any lofty claims, the BJP president should have looked to his left to see who he shared the stage with today. The person was none other than Bengal’s most corrupt leader Suvendu Adhikari (Leader of Opposition in Assembly). The BJP leader should first surrender and accept his involvement in multi-crore scams like Narada and Saradha, where he was named as an accused.  Sudipto Sen, the main accused in the Saradha scam case, told the police that he had paid crores in bribes to Suvendu who is still walking free as he joined the BJP’s washing machine.”

On alleged corruption in central funds, the party said, “Let us make this clear that central funds are not the BJP’s personal money. It comes from the tax they collect from the states. The money they allocate us is part of that tax. The Centre is on a mission to target Bengal. The freezing of PMAY funds is a prime example of it.”

First published on: 13-02-2023 at 04:08 IST
