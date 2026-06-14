Trouble mounts for Mamata: Rebels fly out to Delhi, claim support of more Trinamool MPs

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders flew out to Delhi and huddled together at the residence of a Union Minister, with one dissident MP claiming that more parliamentarians had switched over to their side, further weakening party chief Mamata Banerjee. The rebel faction of leaders have claimed support of 22 parliamentarians ahead of their Monday meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. This is especially worrisome for Banerjee who effectively lost control of her Legislature Party after losing power to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recently held Assembly elections.

The dissident faction is set to to urge Speaker Birla to recognise them as a separate bloc and allow them to sit alongside the MPs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the House.

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday said two more parliamentarians were set to join the dissident group, which would take its strength in the Lok Sabha to 22, news agency PTI reported.

The rebel camp needs two-thirds of the Trinamool’s numbers (28) in Lok Sabha to make themselves immune to the anti-defection law.

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Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport before leaving for New Delhi, Ghosh Dastidar said: “We are going to Delhi for a meeting. Twenty-two MPs are with us. The Speaker has given us time. We will meet him on Monday and seek recognition as a separate bloc”.

The Barasat MP said the names will be revealed once the two additional parliamentarians formally join their camp.

“Those who honestly voiced their opinions against the situation prevailing in West Bengal over the last four to five years have been in touch with us. Our number is now 22,” she said.

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The latest claim comes amid continuing turmoil within the TMC following the Assembly elections in West Bengal. The split within the party’s Lok Sabha contingent became evident earlier this week, with dissident MPs publicly breaking ranks with the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

Change of venue

A eeting of the dissident group was initially scheduled to be held in Kolkata, with West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari expected to attend the meeting and meet the TMC MPs.

But the meeting has reportedly been shifted to Delhi.

As the stage shifted to Delhi, political activity picked up pace with some rebel TMC MPs reaching the house of Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, news agency ANI reported.

Dissidents Saayoni Ghosh, Mala Roy and Satabdi Roy reached the residence of Yadav in Delhi, along with Arup Chakraborty and Kakoli Ghosh-Dastidar.

Turmoil in TMC

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TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has also effectively lost control of her Legislature Party. A majority of MLAs chose Ritabrata Banerjee as their leader, whom Mamata had pushed out. With about 60 of the party’s 80 MLAs forming a separate bloc, the implosion in party ranks is also seen at grassroots, the Indian Express reported on Sunday. A similar occurence in the Lok Sabha, which is widely expected, would further weaken her hold and meaningfully split in the TMC’s Parliamentary Party.