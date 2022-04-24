TMC slams UP govt after five of family killed in Prayagraj

After five members of a family were killed and their house set on fire at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, in an incident which had shades of the Bogtui killings in Birbhum district, several Trinamool Congress took to Twitter claiming that there was no law and order in the BJP-ruled state. State Child and Women Welfare Minister Shashi Panja tweeted

that law and order was deteriorating under the Yogi Adityanath government.

Panja wrote, “Lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh is a growing problem. Clearly, it remains unchecked by the @BJP4UP government. From women to children, EVERYONE IS UNSAFE under Yogi’s watch!”

Several other TMC leaders, including Samir Chakraborty, Soham Chakraborty, Kakali Ghosh Dastidar and many more tweeted on the Prayagraj incident.

Targeting the BJP on the Prayagraj incident at a press conference on Saturday, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “This is the land that the prime minister called holy. That is where such a tragic incident took place. While the BJP speaks of Yogi raj speaks, what we are seeing is gundaraj (rule of thugs).”

TMC leader and RTI activist Saket Ghokhale also raised another incident in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. “Sons of a BJP MLA in MP brutally assault public servants, and yet, no FIR is filed. Remember – Madhya Pradesh under BJP is where witnesses in Vyapam scam mysteriously died & scam was buried. MP Home Minister @drnarottammisra should show some guts & bulldoze his own MLA’s house,” he wrote.

The TMC announced that a five-member fact finding team will visit Prayagraj on Sunday . TMC said in a release that the delegate will comprise Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi.

The BJP had sent fact finding teams to Bogtui village and Nadia district where a minor girl was allegedly gangraped.

The Prayagraj incident The incident took place just a week after four members of a family were murdered with sharp-edged weapons and the head of the family was found hanging in Khagalpur village of Nawabganj police station area of Gangapar area here on April 15.

“Around 5.30 am, Tharwai police station received information that four-five people were spotted dead in a house. Upon reaching the spot, police found the head of the house, Rajkumar (55), his wife Kusum (50), their daughter Manisha (25), daughter-in-law Savita (30), and granddaughter Mitakshi (2) dead,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Kumar said.

Police said the incident took place on Friday night when Rajkumar’s son Sunil had gone to attend a wedding.

“Prima facie it appears that the victims were hit with a stick or some blunt weapon. There are injury marks also on their heads. But how the killings took place and other details would be known only after the post-mortem of the bodies,” said the SSP, adding: “It will be video graphed so that no evidence is left out.”

“It was also found that there was a fire in a bedroom of the house that was put out by the fire brigade,” said the police officer. “A case has been registered at Gangapar Tharwai police station, and we have formed seven teams to look into the whole matter,” said the SSP.

A dog squad and forensic team have reached the spot and are collecting evidence, police said. The victim’s family members have also reached here, and talks are being held with them, said police.

Attacking the BJP, the Samajwadi Party said Uttar Pradesh is “immersed incrime,” while BSP chief Mayawati demanded a thorough probe into the incident.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav said, “Under the BJP 2.0, UP immersed in crime. Today’s testimonial,” and attached news reports of the killing.

“The news of the brutal murder of five members of a family in Prayagraj is very sad, condemnable and worrying. The government should go to the bottom of the incident and ensure strict legal action is taken against the culprits,” said Mayawati.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a Trinamool fact-finding team arrived at Delhi’s Jahangirpuri. However, the team could not reach the spot due to barricades installed by the police. The leaders complained that they were not allowed to go to the spot on purpose.