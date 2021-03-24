TMC siphoned off Amphan fund: Amit Shah

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday again targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee without taking his name (ANI photo)

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday again targeted TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee without taking his name – with a ‘bhaipo jibe’ – and alleged that the TMC had siphoned off money from the Cyclone Amphan relief fund. Addressing a public meeting at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas district, which was one of the worst-hit areas by the cyclone, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned Rs 10,000 crore for the relief operation but the people of the state got nothing.



“In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, the Narendra Modi government had sanctioned relief fund for people affected in cyclone Amphan. But Bhatija (nephew) and company siphoned off the money. Once a BJP government is formed here, it will form a Special Investigation Team to conduct an inquiry into the siphoning of funds and take action against the accused,” he said.

The Union Home Minister reiterated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was “busy trying to make her nephew the Chief Minister while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing for the development of Bengal.”Shah claimed that Banerjee had not been able to fulfil even 82 of the 282 promises that she made in her previous election manifesto.



The Union minister also promised to make the Sunderbans a separate district if the BJP was voted to power in Bengal. “The work for a separate district will begin within one year of the appointment of a BJP chief minister,” Shah said.

Later in the day, Shah held a roadshow in Medinipur in support of the party candidates. ,