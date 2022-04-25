TMC set to launch ‘Didi ke Bolo’ again

In what is being seen as an attempt at an image makeover in the wake of the incidents of violence, gangrape and murder in West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to start the second edition of its public outreach programme ‘Didi ke Bolo’ (talk to Didi) from May 5.

The decision to start the programme was taken in a meeting of the party’s disciplinary committee on Sunday.

As part of the programme, people who are not satisfied with the work of any state government department or any party leader can directly lodge complaints with chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

State ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim, MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Subrata Bakshi, and secretary general Partha Chatterjee attended the meeting.

The first edition of the ‘Didi ke Bolo’ programme introduced in 2019 was seen as a success since many a complaint were looked into immediately. Lakhs of complaints were lodged through the government helpline.

After the 2019 Lok Sabha election when the BJP won 20 seats, the TMC had got cornered in the state politics amid allegations of corruption against the party’s low- and middle-rung leadership. Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to the extent of saying that many party leaders may have taken “cuts” (bribes) in public works.

The identity of those who complain against political leaders and officials through the ‘Didi ke Bolo’ helpline will not be made public, it is claimed.

Like the previous initiative, a number will be given where people can lodge their complaints.

During her recent visit to North Bengal, Banerjee had said she would take an initiative to make both the party and administration transparent. The chief minister has said repeatedly that she would not tolerate any corruption in the party and lackadaisical working of any government department.

The TMC will open an office for the purpose at Trinamool Bhavan after renovation on May 3, the day celebrated as Akshay Tritiya, it is learnt.

Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay will perform the puja while the arrangements will be looked after by his colleague Firhad Hakim.

Sources in the TMC said in the wake of recent incidents like the Bogtui massacre in Birbhum district, Anis Khan murder case, Nadia alleged gangrape case and councillor Tapan Kandu’s murder, the party realised that it needed an image makeover and people were becoming disenchanted with it.

Even if it won the Ballygunj bypoll, the Trinamool Congress’ vote share came down drastically along with polling percentage.

A senior ruling party leader said, “Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee felt that the party’s image was at stake not only due to these incidents but also for “hooliganism” of some of our party workers and leaders in the recent civic body poll.”