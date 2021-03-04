TMC seeks removal of EC’s West Bengal in-charge, accuses him of being ’tilted towards BJP’

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday demanded the removal of Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain as in-charge of the State Election Commission, accusing him of being “tilted towards the BJP”.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Office of West Bengal, Rajya Sabha MP and senior TMC leader Derek O’Brian said, “We have serious doubt that Shri Sudip Jain would be impartial and his approach towards all parties would not be equal. He is tilted towards the BJP, the reason why all his actions were favourable towards the party. We have no confidence in Sri Sudip Jain.”

He added, “In light of the above, we call upon you to withdraw Sudip Jain an in-charge of on behalf of Election Commission of India for West Bengal Assembly Election, 2021.”

This comes barely two days after the Trinamool Congress approached the Election Commission in connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo being used on digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates given to beneficiaries. Derek O’Brien had questioned whether this was in violation of the model code of conduct after dates for Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory were announced.