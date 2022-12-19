scorecardresearch
TMC says Union minister’s father in PMAY list, he calls it ‘conspiracy’

“Nishit Pramanik's father's name is on the list despite having his own luxurious house. Will this time BJP leaders and workers will protest in front of the house of the Union Minister? Will you protest,” Ghosh asked BJP as he held a press conference in Cooch Behar on Sunday.

Trinamool Congress leader and chairperson of Cooch Behar Municipality, Rabindranath Ghosh, on Sunday claimed that Union Minister of State for Home Nishith Pramanik’s father features in the list of the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – a central government scheme under which pucca houses are given to the poor.

According to the TMC leader, the name of Nishith Pramanik’s father, Bidhubhushan Pramanik,  a resident of Kharija Baladanga, Vetaguri-1 Panchayat of Dinhata-1 block, features in the list of Central housing scheme provided by the Cooch Behar district administration.

This comes after several TMC leader’s names featured in the state government survey of PMAY list.

Following the TMC leader’s claim, Nishith Pramanik called it “a planned conspiracy of the TMC”.

“The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs himself can give houses to the poor. So, his father’s name being in the list to get a house cannot be anything but a conspiracy. Since the names of Trinamool leaders and activists are in the list, this kind of conspiracy has been hatched to divert the attention,” Cooch Behar district unit BJP president Sukumar Roy said.

