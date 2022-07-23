Kolkata: TMC says BJP scared of July 21 rally, saffron camp hits back

The Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that the Centre ordered the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to carry out raids on the houses of West Bengal ministers and others as the BJP was scared of the massive response to the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally of the state’s ruling party.

Addressing at a press conference in Kolkata, state Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya claimed that the central government was using the ED and the CBI to silence Opposition parties across the country, especially in West Bengal.

“They do not like the fact that our Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee protests against every injustice. Yesterday, we saw a mega rally like never before. Soon after the rally, they started working on executing their vendetta politics,” Chandrima said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh too condemned the raids.

Chandrima alleged that whenever the Opposition leaders speak up or protest against “injustices”, the Central government launches an all-out attack to suppress their voice. “This is the kind of politics prevalent across the entire country. They should look at what the Assam CM has done. Even in Bengal, former Saradha chairperson Sudipta Sen has named Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. But no action was taken in this regard,” she added.

Bhattacharya warned that if “revenge politics” results in any kind of mental or physical harm to their leaders, they will not take it lying down. and said the ED and CBI will be responsible for it. “Due to such pressure tactics, we have lost senior leaders such as Subrata Mukherjee, Prasun Banerjee’s wife, Tapas Pal, and Sultan Ahmed. We have lost important leaders to such revenge politics. Our national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that we will not bow down to anyone but the public,” she said.

State Minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said the BJP sent teams to harass their leaders a day after they started a fight (referring to Martyrs’ Day rally) against the saffron party. “I have never seen such a proactive ED. The BJP has nothing in the state and it uses the ED to intimidate us. They are misusing the

court’s order. The court never asked them to harass people unnecessarily.”

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “It looks like a film script. In Hindi movies, people fall sick after the ED or CBI visit their houses. Only time will tell what the truth is.”

BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said the ED and CBI are working as per the court’s orders. “Everyone’s house whose name has cropped up should be raided. This involves a scam of Rs 100 crore. You can’t fool people by pulling crowds in exchange of money and biryani.”

Senior CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty said that the raids should have been conducted much earlier. “The wrongdoers will have to face the consequences and go to jail. If they have not done anything wrong, then why are they worried?”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen too questioned the timing of the raid. “We have maintained that we will always cooperate with investigation. aving said that it is also true that July 21rally crowd has shaken the confidence of BJP leaders at the Centre,” said Sen.