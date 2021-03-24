TMC says BJP candidate Sukhmoy Satpati ‘luring voters with cash’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public rally, also spoke about the video and slammed the BJP by accusing them of "using money to buy votes". (ANI Photo)

Sukhmoy Satpati, BJP candidate from Jhargram Assembly Constituency, sparked a controversy after a video, purportedly during shot during his election campaign, went viral online. In the video, Satpati is purportedly heard saying, “Come a day before polling, I will give you the expense”. The TMC has written to the Election Commission demanding action in the matter. Satpati has denied the allegations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a public rally, also spoke about the video and slammed the BJP by accusing them of “using money to buy votes”.

“I saw a video where their (BJP) candidate was telling someone I will give you money a day before vote. This is their character. They are giving Rs 500, 1000 rupees. Don’t get fooled. It is your money, your hard-earned money,” claimed Banerjee.

The video has been widely shared on social media by TMC supporters.

Denying the allegations, Satpati said, “You meet a lot of people who request you for things during campaign. They (TMC) are distorting facts. Because they have been luring voters with cash for many years, they feel others also do the same,” Satpati told

mediapersons.