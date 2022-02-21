TMC sacks 61 more rebels fighting against party picks in civic polls

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday expelled another 61 of its workers contesting as independents in the February 27 civic polls. There workers are from North 24 Parganas district.

After TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s warning, around six TMC rebels had earlier withdrawn their nominations filed as independents. “Our leadership has sent a clear message to these leaders, which is to withdraw nominations if filed as independents. Some had done so but most of them did not. We have today decided to expel these workers from the party,” said North 24 Parganas TMC president Jyotipriyo.

For the past few days, the party has expelled over 100 rebels, who decided to fight against TMC candidates, across the state.