TMC running police stations in Bengal: BJP

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for admitting that her party indulged in the alleged cut money scam.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters, Chouhan claimed that 74 of his party workers were killed in political violence in West Bengal and there is “Police Raj” prevailing here. “Mamata Banerjee government is not functioning here. Instead a Police Raj is prevailing in the state. The TMC ia running police stations and the police are working as the B team of TMC. Disturbed by the rapid rise of BJP in Bengal, they are using violence to stop us. They are murdering democracy here,” he said.

The BJP leader said, “Everybody is talking about cut money. First, we could not understand what cut money is. Later we got to know that it is money received in advance from several schemes. Now Mamata didi asked her party leaders to return the cut money. That means she has accepted this cut money scam like there was Saradha and Narada scams.”

He took a dig at TMC for bringing in poll strategist Prashant Kishor to chalk out the party’s strategy till 2021 Assembly elections. “Appointing Prashant Kishor as the poll advisor will not help TMC retain power, as BJP workers are fighting a second struggle for independence to bring back democracy in Bengal,” he said.

Advertising

The BJP national vice-president also mocked TMC’s latest mass outreach campaign ‘Didi Ke Bolo’.

“People are saying Didi Ke Choro (Leave Didi). They are tired of the Mamata Banerjee government and its misrule. Had she actually listened to people, it would have been good for her. But she can’t listen to anyone. It is better if you reach out to the PM,” he said.