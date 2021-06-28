TMC running fake govt: Dilip Ghosh on illegal vaccine camps

Continuing its attack against the TMC in connection with the illegal vaccination camps case, the state BJP on Sunday accused the ruling party of running a fake “government”.

Speaking to reporters in Cooch Behar, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that TMC leaders were hand-in-glove with corrupt people.

“The government, which is ruling the state, has become fake. During her foreign trips, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used to take corrupt persons along with her. Even her cabinet colleagues are involved in corrupt practices. They are hand-in-glove with those involved in scams. TMC leaders and government officials share a good relationship with these scamsters. Now, ruling party leaders are trying to wash their hands off the matter,” the BJP MP said.