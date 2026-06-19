TMC faces fresh turbulence as Jyotipriya Mallick, Gautam Deb quit posts

Sources said Jyotipriya Mallick, a longtime aide to Mamata Banerjee, submitted his resignation letter to the party leadership, citing deteriorating health. (ANI File Photo)

Even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi Friday regarding the split in the party, it faced fresh turbulence at home, with two former ministers resigning from key posts.

While senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick stepped down from all party responsibilities, Gautam Deb, another ex-minister and Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, also resigned from his post.

The resignations come amid growing signs of cracks within the TMC, with reports of internal churn following the party’s performance in the Bengal Assembly polls.

Sources said Mallick, an MLA from Habra and a longtime aide to Mamata Banerjee, submitted his resignation letter to the party leadership, citing deteriorating health. He has held multiple key portfolios, including Food and Supplies (2011–2021), Forest Affairs, and Renewable Energy, and was recently inducted into the party’s national working committee.