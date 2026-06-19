TMC faces fresh turbulence as Jyotipriya Mallick, Gautam Deb quit posts

Even as Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Delhi Friday regarding the split in the party, it faced fresh turbulence at home, with two former ministers resigning from key posts.
While senior TMC leader Jyotipriya Mallick stepped down from all party responsibilities, Gautam Deb, another ex-minister and Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, also resigned from his post.
The resignations come amid growing signs of cracks within the TMC, with reports of internal churn following the party’s performance in the Bengal Assembly polls.
Sources said Mallick, an MLA from Habra and a longtime aide to Mamata Banerjee, submitted his resignation letter to the party leadership, citing deteriorating health. He has held multiple key portfolios, including Food and Supplies (2011–2021), Forest Affairs, and Renewable Energy, and was recently inducted into the party’s national working committee.
Mallick was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023 in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam and was granted bail earlier this year. The party stood by him, and he was seen in a key position during the campaign for the Bengal Assembly polls held earlier this year.
In a parallel development, Deb, who previously served as a minister for North Bengal Development and Tourism under Mamata Banerjee, resigned as Siliguri mayor. Elected twice as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Dabgram-Phulbari constituency, he contested from the Siliguri Assembly seat this year but lost.
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After Gautam Deb sent his resignation letter to the commissioner of Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Bengal Tourism Minister Shankar Ghosh alleged that “people were deprived of services during his mayorship”.
“There were frequent problems between the mayor and other elected members. I think it is the right decision. Now, I hope people will get proper services from the corporation,” said Ghosh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said resignations are nothing new in the TMC. “Anyone can resign, but their misdeeds will be accounted for through legal process,” said Sarkar.
Ravik Bhattacharya is a highly experienced and award-winning journalist currently serving as the Chief of Bureau of The Indian Express, Kolkata. With over 20 years of experience in the media industry, Ravik possesses deep expertise across a wide range of critical subjects and geographical areas.
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Current Role: Chief of Bureau, The Indian Express, Kolkata.
Expertise: Extensive reporting across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and the Andaman Nicobar Islands. Ravik specializes in politics, crime, major incidents and issues, and investigative stories, demonstrating a robust command of complex and sensitive subjects.
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