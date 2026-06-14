TMC removes Sudip Banerjee from organisational role after rebel move, Manas Bhuiyan resigns

Shortly after news broke that Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Banerjee joined the rebel faction, he was Saturday removed from his organisational position within the party. He previously served as the party president for the North Kolkata organisational district. Sougata Roy, who remains loyal to party supremo Mamata Banerjee, was appointed as an advisor to the TMC parliamentary party.

Not only that, former irrigation minister Manas Ranjan Bhuiyan resigned from TMC primary membership. He was a senior TMC member close to Mamata Banerjee.

According to TMC sources, Sudip Banerjee has been replaced by Kunal Ghosh as the party president for North Kolkata. Also, Sayoni Ghosh, a rebel leader and MP representing the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been succeeded by Arnab Banerjee in the TMC youth organisation. Sayoni Ghosh is one of the twenty TMC MPs who joined a rebel faction of the party led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. In the just-concluded Assembly election, Bhuiyan fought from the Sabang seat of West Midnapore but lost.