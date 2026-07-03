‘This office belongs to us’: Rebel TMC faction takes over state party office in Kolkata

A day after the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction met the Election Commission of India (ECI)in New Delhi, the bloc, led by Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, took possession of the state party office in Kolkata, claiming they are the “real Trinamool”. They also hung a banner in front of the office mentioning Arup Roy as the party chairman instead of Mamata Banerjee.
The Metropolitan office has served as the party’s state office since 2022, when the TMC shifted there after its original office adjacent to the EM Bypass was taken up for reconstruction.
By moving into the premises, the dissidents sought to reinforce their claim to organisational legitimacy amid an escalating battle with the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.
Accompanied by senior leaders, including Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata visited the office and held a meeting there.
At the time, Mamata-led faction leader and former minister Chandrima Bhattacharya was there but after Ritabrata and others entered the premises, she left.
“We are the real Trinamool Congress and this office belongs to the Trinamool Congress. We already spoke to the house owner. This is our party office and it will remain our party office. The key of the main gate lock will be with us. I always used to come to this office. However, during the elections, I did not come here for many days. After a long time, I came here. This is nothing unusual,” Akhrujjaman said.
Earlier, house owner of Trinamool Bhavan, Monotosh Saha had alleged that the rent agreement with the TMC had ended in 2025. Even after a year had passed, TMC did not vacate the house.
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He also alleged that after the election results were announced, he had asked the party leaders to vacate the building. However, he alleged that there was no response from the party.
The rebel faction on Friday said that they have already renewed the agreement and it will function as the party headquarters.
The latest move follows Thursday’s meeting between a delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee and the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi.
The delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners and pressed its claim over the party’s organisational structure and leadership.
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The meeting drew sharp criticism from the Mamata Banerjee camp, which maintained that leaders expelled from the party had no authority to represent it before the poll panel.
However, the Election Commission subsequently wrote to both factions, asking them to submit their claims and counter-claims regarding organisational elections, authorised signatories and control of the party by 5.30 pm on July 6.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More