‘This office belongs to us’: Rebel TMC faction takes over state party office in Kolkata

The rebel faction also hung a banner in front of the office mentioning Arup Roy as the TMC chairman instead of Mamata Banerjee. (Express photo)

A day after the rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) faction met the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi, the bloc, led by Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Ritabrata Banerjee, took possession of the state party office in Kolkata, claiming they are the “real Trinamool”. They also hung a banner in front of the office mentioning Arup Roy as the party chairman instead of Mamata Banerjee.

The Metropolitan office has served as the party’s state office since 2022, when the TMC shifted there after its original office adjacent to the EM Bypass was taken up for reconstruction.

By moving into the premises, the dissidents sought to reinforce their claim to organisational legitimacy amid an escalating battle with the Mamata Banerjee-led faction.