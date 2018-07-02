TMC rally in Purulia to counter BJP’s campaign: ‘Want to see a Bengali PM in Delhi,’ says TMC leader

Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari

Three days after BJP national president Amit Shah addressed a public meeting at Simulia in Purulia district, the TMC on Sunday held a rally at the same venue and vowed to win all 42 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“We want all 42 seats in Bengal next year. We want to see a Bengali Prime Minister in Delhi. I want to tell Amit Shah that first he must focus on his party in Delhi and then think about Bengal,” senior TMC leader and state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

Another TMC leader Firhad Hakim who was present at the rally, accused the BJP of bringing in Maoists from outside the state to help the saffron party grow here. “A person who had created riots elsewhere has come here to make tall statements. They are offering money to the Maoists in Jharkhand and bringing them into the state to help his party grow. But they will be finished in 2019,” Hakim said. He also claimed that Sunday’s turnout was better than the crowd at Shah’s rally. “They brought people from Jharkhand to fill the ground. We don’t need to bring people from outside the state to make our rally successful,” Hakim said. TMC leader and state minister Shashi Panja was also present at the rally.

Ridiculing the TMC for holding a counter rally, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said, “They are scared to see the rise of BJP in Bengal. It is strange that they are just copying what the Opposition is doing. They are claiming that Jangalmahal is smiling. But in reality people are crying,” Ghosh said.

