TMC questions PM, Shah’s ‘silence’, says local BJP leaders ‘hinted of attack

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday in which she sustained injuries in her leg.

Alleging that there was a “hint of the attack” on Mamata Banerjee in some of the remarks made by state BJP leaders, TMC MP and spokesperson Sougata Roy said: “West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and their party leader Saumitra Khan had said something would happen after March 10. Yesterday was March 10 and Mamata Banerjee was attacked… We have our doubts now. The Election Commission should find out what exactly happened.”



“It is also surprising that the only woman chief minister of the country has been hurt and there has been no call either from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Mamata Banerjee inquiring about her health. They did not even express solidarity with her. This is most unfortunate,” said Roy.

He also recalled Prime Minister Modi’s recent comment on CM in which he had said that everyone prayed for her safety when she drove an electric scooty to protest against fuel price hike. “Modi had said that her e-scooty could go this way or that way in Nandigram. The Prime Minister should not have said such things. We have to find out what he did not mean by that,” said Roy.



Addressing party workers at Brigade Parade Ground on March 7, PM Modi had said: “Some days ago when you were riding a scooty, everyone prayed for your safety and hoped that you don’t get hurt. It is a good thing that you did not fall, otherwise, you would have described the state where that scooty is manufactured as your enemy,” Modi said.

“But your scooty instead of turning towards Bhabanipur (her constituency), went to Nandigram. Didi, I wish everyone well and I don’t want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?” Modi had said.