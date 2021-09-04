TMC protests greet Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Murshidabad, he says ‘their workers attacking Cong men’

CONGRESS LEADER in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday faced protests from a section of TMC supporters when he was visiting injured Congress workers in Murshidabad district. Chowdhury was on his way to Raninagar II block in Murshidabad to look into allegations of Congress workers being beaten up allegedly by TMC workers. Video footage that surfaced online showed people, including women, holding brooms and sticks and chasing his vehicle.

“On Thursday, I got a call that some of our party workers were beaten up and their houses were vandalised. There is an atmosphere of fear among the people. Despite coming to power for the third time, the TMC is continuing to attack the opposition. There has been no change in the situation. I have raised all these issues in a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” Chowdhury told mediapersons.

On Thursday, Chowdhury who is also the state Congress president, wrote a letter to Mamata Banerjee, accusing Trinamool workers of “unleashing violence against Congress workers.”

In his letter to Banerjee, the Congress leader said, “I would like to flag your kind attention to the violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party’s workers in a broad daylight today when houses of Congress party workers were vandalized and looted much to the concern of us.”

He added, “You will be surprised to note that the entire looting and violence took place in the full glare of the local police administration…. Under this precarious situation which has been prevailing over that area, it calls for immediate administrative action against those miscreants.”

He also urged the Chief Minister to immediately intervene “to stem the deteriorating law and order situation and ensure justice to the victims”.

Reacting to the alleged attack on Chowdhury’s vehicle, state minister Firhad Hakim said, “In a democracy, everyone has the right to move everywhere. I don’t know why the protest took place. But we do not support such hooliganism.”