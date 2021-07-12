TMC protests against rising fuel prices for second straight day

For the second straight day, Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers protested across the state against rising fuel prices. On Sunday, the protests were held in Kolkata’s Paikpara, Baguiati, Chetla and Behala areas. In the districts, TMC workers demonstrated in Belgharia, Bolpur, Katwa, Raniganj, and Siliguri, among others.

TMC MLA Atin Ghosh who took part in the protests in Paikpara said, “The skyrocketing price of petrol, diesel and LPG has inconvenienced the common man. The Centre is unfazed about this and doing nothing to control the rise. They are concerned about revenues and serving the interests of oil companies.”

In West Bengal, petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel is selling at more than Rs 92 and domestic LPG costs Rs 861 per cylinder.