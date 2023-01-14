scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

Didir Doot’ outreach campaign, TMC leaders face protests from

“Some people complained about a few unfinished projects. I will look into the complaints,” said TMC MP Satabdi Roy.

In Birbhum district's Rampurhat, TMC MP Satabdi Roy faced protests by some people who complained that a road was not constructed in the area despite several requests. (Express Photo)

TMC leaders on Friday faced protests from local people over several issues during their visit to villages as part of ‘Didir Doot’ (Didi’s Messenger) outreach
campaign.

In Birbhum district’s Rampurhat, TMC MP Satabdi Roy faced protests by some people who complained that a road was not constructed in the area despite several requests. While others complained about irregularities in the delivery of various social welfare schemes.

Later, Roy visited a local household for lunch. However, after being served a traditional Bengali meal, Roy posed for photographs but “refused to eat the meal and left the place,” said sources.

Speaking with reporters, Roy later said that she would look into the complaints. “Some people complained about a few unfinished projects. I will look into the complaints,” said Roy.

Meanwhile, young TMC leader Debangshu Bhattacharya, too, faced protests from a section of people in Dubrajpur area of Birbhum district about the hassles they were facing in availing the benefits of several social welfare schemes.

“Yes, people have complained, and this is the reason why we have come here. We are here to find out whether they are getting the benefits. They complained about local leadership. Let our senior party leadership know about their grievances,” said Bhattacharya.

