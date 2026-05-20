TMC MLAs protest Bengal post-poll violence, sparse turnout draws attention

Two weeks after the West Bengal Assembly election results, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest against post‑poll violence and the eviction of hawkers at Sealdah and Howrah stations, at the Legislative Assembly premises. However, of the 80 TMC MLAs, less than half turned up for the protest.

With the sparse turnout of Opposition MLAs—only 34 TMC MLAs were present at the sit-in protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar status—drawing attention, MLA Kunal Ghosh stepped in for damage control.

“The new ruling party is waging deadly post-poll violence in many of our MLAs’ constituencies. In many places, ordinary party workers are homeless. The fact-finding team of our party has visited the affected areas of the state today. It is due to these reasons and due to the heavy responsibility of standing by the workers of their own areas that several TMC MLAs could not be present in time for this programme in Kolkata,” said Ghosh.