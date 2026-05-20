TMC MLAs protest Bengal post-poll violence, sparse turnout draws attention

Less than half of the 80 Trinamool Congress MLAs turned up for the protest at the Legislative Assembly premises against post‑poll violence and the eviction of hawkers at Sealdah and Howrah stations.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 20, 2026 03:41 PM IST
TMC MLAs protestTMC MLAs stage a protest under a Dr B R Ambedkar statue at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly premises on Wednesday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
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Two weeks after the West Bengal Assembly election results, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs on Wednesday staged a protest against post‑poll violence and the eviction of hawkers at Sealdah and Howrah stations, at the Legislative Assembly premises. However, of the 80 TMC MLAs, less than half turned up for the protest.

With the sparse turnout of Opposition MLAs—only 34 TMC MLAs were present at the sit-in protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar status—drawing attention, MLA Kunal Ghosh stepped in for damage control.

“The new ruling party is waging deadly post-poll violence in many of our MLAs’ constituencies. In many places, ordinary party workers are homeless. The fact-finding team of our party has visited the affected areas of the state today. It is due to these reasons and due to the heavy responsibility of standing by the workers of their own areas that several TMC MLAs could not be present in time for this programme in Kolkata,” said Ghosh.

Also Read | ‘Pushpa’ bows: TMC’s Falta strongman Jahangir Khan ‘withdraws’ candidature before repoll

The TMC announced that they could continue the agitation on Thursday and stage protests at Sealdah station, Howrah station, and Ballygunj.

“In the 15 days since the results, dozens of our leaders have been attacked across the state. The BJP has started its bulldozing politics while we are sitting at home. On Tuesday, many MLAs raised this issue at a meeting at the residence of party supremo Mamata Banerjee. Following that, it was decided the party would take to the streets in protest,” a senior TMC leader said.

Along with the absence of MLAs, political circles were abuzz about the legislators raising slogans such as “Mamata Banerjee Zindabad” and “Trinamool Zindabad”, without mentioning Abhishek Banerjee, with many speculating this was a reflection of the unease over his role in the party, particularly after his close aide Jahangir Khan withdrew his name from the Falta election.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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