‘TMC political bandit’: LJP says will fight on all 294 seats

Our late leader Ram Vilas Paswan ji dreamed about Dalit upliftment across India. In West Bengal, unfortunately, that has not been possible yet,” she added.

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the BJP’s ally at the Centre, on Friday announced it would contest all 294 constituencies in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The party’s state president Mira Chakraborty made the announcement at a press conference at the Press Club here, flanked by other state leaders.

“Brahmins, Kayasthas, and Vaishyas make up to 17 per cent of the population in West Bengal, whereas OBCs, STs and SCs make up about 53 per cent and Muslims 30 per cent of the population. But judging by the number of MLAs, the number of people representing this huge number of Dalits is very low. Our late leader Ram Vilas Paswan ji dreamed about Dalit upliftment across India. In West Bengal, unfortunately, that has not been possible yet,” she added.

The LJP leader said state finance minister Amit Mitra had said excise duty of Rs 600 crore was collected last year. In January, an excise duty of around Rs 1,500 crore was collected. Chakraborty claimed this not only indicates an increase in revenue but also a massive increase in the number of alcoholics in the state. She said the TMC government was working like a “political bandit”. Though the Centre had allocated funds for construction of affordable housing for lower income and middle-income people under the “Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana”, everything was usurped at the panchayat level after daylight robbery, Chakraborty alleged.

Targeting the state government’s “Swasthya Sathi” health scheme, the LJP leader said given the state’s population is about 10 crore, to give benefits to people worth Rs 2 lakh would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore. The LJP leader claimed the state government does not have enough money to justify the scheme and said the scheme was a piece of propaganda to fool the people of Bengal. Chakraborty said the Left Front government had incurred a debt of Rs 2 lakh crore in its 34 years while the current government had already incurred a debt of Rs 3 lakh crore.