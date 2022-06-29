TMC delegation meets Dhankhar: Ensure central agencies work without bias, TMC to Governor

An eight-member Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation on Tuesday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and sought his intervention to ensure that central agencies work without any political leanings. The delegation led by state education minister Bratya Basu also demanded that Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari must be arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to the Governor, drawing his attention to Adhikari’s statements on CBI probes in various cases, including the Saradha scam and Narada tapes.

“After a long time, a TMC delegation has met the Governor and submitted its deputation to him. Such meetings will happen in the future as well. We believe that he is a Governor for all in the state. We have made our deliberation on various subjects and he also pointed out several issues. He has assured us that necessary steps would be taken to address our concern,” said Basu.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, who was also a part of the delegation, alleged that those who are in the BJP are being kept “above the law”.

“There is a saying that law will take its own course. But what we are seeing is that the law is only applicable against Opposition parties and not against those who are in the BJP. Central agencies are being misused by the BJP government. But it does not touch those who remain with them. Adhikari is making statements to say who would face action by the CBI or ED; as if the BJP is controlling these agencies. He has now claimed that the TMC government will be shown the door after 2024 elections, two years before its tenure ends,” said Ghosh.

Adhikari on Monday hinted at the “toppling of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal in 2024 after doing the same in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Jharkhand”. Other members of the TMC delegation were senior leaders Shashi Panja, Tapas Roy, Sayoni Ghosh, Firoza Bibi, Biswajit Deb and Arjun Singh, who recently returned to the TMC from the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Governor urged the TMC delegation to make sure that the state government acted as per law. Shortly after the meeting, Dhankhar tweeted that he has requested the delegation to “curb” syndicate and mafia culture.

The Governor, in his tweet, also said that he has assured the delegation that its representation “will be looked into from every perspective”.

“Several issues to ensure constitutional governance in the state were flagged by Guv during over two-hour interaction with delegation @AITCofficial…. Guv urged the delegation @AITCofficial -Ensure Govt. acts according to Law & not Law of Ruler; Curb Syndicate & Mafia that as per High Court is in every nook & corner of state; Stop appeasement & communalization in victim relief; Ensure CM performs her constitutional duty (sic),” he wrote.

The Governor added, “Guv assured the delegation, the first one in three years @AITCofficial, that its representation will be looked into from every perspective.”

Responding to his tweets, Kunal Ghosh claimed that Dhankhar’s tweet was “distorted and politically motivated”.

“The tweet from @jdhankhar1 regarding delegation is one-sided and as a voice of a BJP person. He has not written @AITCofficial delegation’s counterwords and allegations against central Govt. This distorted and politically motivated tweet was not expected from chair of Governor (sic),” he tweeted.