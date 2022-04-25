TMC panel meets victims’ kin, demands CBI probe

A fact-finding committee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday visited Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj and met with the family members of five persons who were brutally murdered two days before.

Their house was set on fire after five of the same family were killed.

Soon after meeting the victims’ family members, TMC Rajya Sabha MP and fact-finding committee head Dola Sen said, “We have come from Mamata Banerjee’s side. Police are doing nothing. They are silent.”

Some of the victims were also sexually assaulted before murder, Dola alleged.

Demanding CBI inquiry into the incident, Sen said, “The family is demanding CBI probe. The Central government is ordering CBI inquiries everywhere. They should do the same here.”

The TMC delegation comprised Dola Sen, Mamata Bala Thakur, Saket Gokhale, Uma Soren and Lalitesh Tripathi.

Later, the TMC tweeted, “Our leaders visited Khevraj in Prayagraj today to meet the grieving family members who had to go through this heart-wrenching trauma because of the incompetence of BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh.”

“Where are the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women? We demand answers from PM Modi and CM Adityanath. Why are they silent?” another post read.

BJP’s West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said, “The TMC should focus on West Bengal. We knew what happened in Rampurhat and Nadia.Mamata Banerjee should ensure law and order in West Bengal first and then say anything about other states.”

Also on Saturday, several Trinamool leaders had taken to Twitter claiming that there was no law and order in the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

State Child and Women Welfare Minister Shashi Panja tweeted that law and order was deteriorating under the Yogi Adityanath government.