TMC, Opposition trade barbs after 19 crude bombs found near children’s home

A war of words broke out between the ruling TMC and the Opposition after the police on Saturday said as many as 19 crude bombs had been recovered from an abandoned auto-rickshaw near a children’s home in the south Kolkata’s Haridevpur area.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid on Friday night and found three abandoned auto-rickshaws on a field near a children’s home at 41 Pally Club in Haridevpur police station area.

A senior police officer said, “As many as 19 crude bombs, one country-made pistol and two cartridges were found in one of the auto-rickshaws plying on the Chakraberia-Bijoygarh route. We are checking CCTV footage of the area to find out how the bombs turned up there. An investigation is on and we are looking for the owner of the auto-rickshaw.”

“An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the bombs were a part of a terror plot,” he said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, “This is nothing new. This has been going on for a very long time. Without bombs and arms, TMC cannot carry out extortion. The recovery of bombs and arms are nothing but the tip of the iceberg.”

Left Front Chairman Biman Bose said, “Today manufacturing of bombs and arms have become an industry in West Bengal. Maybe people are being encouraged to enter this industry in the absence of an actual industry. This must end immediately.”

TMC MP Subhasis Chakraborty retorted that miscreants are dumping bombs in their possession as they are scared of the police.

“The police have recently undertaken a massive hunt to recover arms and bombs from places they are hidden across the state. This has scared the miscreants who may have have dumped the bombs and arms in their possession. They are trying to get rid of the bombs and that’s why they are looking for places where it is safe to dump the arms and flee,” Chakraborty said.