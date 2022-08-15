TMC, Opposition spar over Anubrata’s arrest

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Opposition parties continued to trade barbs at each other over the arrest of the ruling party’s Birbhum district president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s close associate Anubrata Mondal.

Soon after Mondal’s arrest, many Opposition leaders in Birbhum have come out on the streets, alleging “atrocities” by the TMC government during its 11-year tenure in the state. The TMC, on the other hand, has protested alleged partiality of the central agencies — Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI — against the BJP’s political opponents and is demanding arrest of leader of opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Addressing a public meeting at Kamarhati on Sunday evening, senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy remarked stridently, “Jara amader beshi ninda korchhen, erpor ami bolbo, trinamool.er somalochokder gayer chamra diye payer juto toiri hobe (Shoes will be made from the skin of those who are more critical of us).”

The statement drew a sharp response from the Opposition parties — the BJP and the CPI(M).

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “Sougata Roy is saying all these things because they have the back-up of the administration. People will strip them when they will not be in power.”

Another BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “Roy is already one of the accused in the Narada case. They are scared as their names will crop up in scams. It is because of this fear that he is using these vulgar language.”