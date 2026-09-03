TMC Kolkata office vandalised, Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘BJP goons’ behind early morning attack

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office was allegedly ransacked in the early hours of the morning, prompting senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee to demand action from the West Bengal Governor, Union Home Minister and Prime Minister’s Office.

Banerjee took to X to share his reaction to the alleged attack, accusing the BJP of using “violence, vandalism and intimidation” against the Opposition in West Bengal. He also questioned whether authorities would intervene over the incident.

“This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning. Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way?” Banerjee said in his post.