TMC Kolkata office vandalised, Abhishek Banerjee claims ‘BJP goons’ behind early morning attack

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A Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office was allegedly ransacked in the early hours of the morning, prompting senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee to demand action from the West Bengal Governor, Union Home Minister and Prime Minister’s Office.
Banerjee took to X to share his reaction to the alleged attack, accusing the BJP of using “violence, vandalism and intimidation” against the Opposition in West Bengal. He also questioned whether authorities would intervene over the incident.
“This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning. Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way?” Banerjee said in his post.
This is what the BJP has done to my party office in the early hours of this morning.
Will the Governor of WB act? Will the Union Home Minister act? Will the PMO act? Or will they continue to look the other way?
It is high time the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High… pic.twitter.com/SLNwNQ6u7k
— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) September 3, 2026
The TMC leader also urged the judiciary, particularly the Calcutta High Court, to take note of the incident and uphold the rule of law in the state.
Banerjee directly questioned BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, asking why he was allegedly resorting to intimidation against the TMC and himself.
“And one simple question for Suvendu Adhikari: why are you so scared of the Trinamool Congress and of me that you have to resort to this kind of intimidation?” he said.
Banerjee further accused the state government of failing to protect the Opposition, saying that if political violence and intimidation continued, the Chief Minister would have “no moral authority to remain in office” and should resign.
“This is not democracy. This is political thuggery,” Banerjee said, while concluding his post by warning that every alleged attack and act of intimidation would be remembered.
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