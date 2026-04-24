‘TMC now extremely rattled’: PM Modi hits out after record turnout in first phase of Bengal elections

A day after polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of more than 92 per cent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC), saying the ruling party was “extremely rattled”.

“The wave of change that had been visible in Bengal for a long time…yesterday’s first phase of voting has put a seal on it. This is why the TMC is now extremely rattled. Last night, throughout the night, the TMC was empowering its goons to take to the field,” PM Modi said in Panihati.

“I will say to the people of Bengal, I will say to all BJP workers, do not forget, this is the land of revolution, this is the land of the brave. And do not forget that every lamp that is about to go out flickers a little, just like that, the TMC’s lamp is also flickering a bit before it goes out,” he added.

Saying that the first phase of voting has declared an end to the TMC’s “jungle raj” and referring to the R G Kar victim’s mother, the BJP’s Panihati candidate, PM Modi said, “The TMC is an anti-woman party, whereas the BJP works on a women-led development model. The mother helped her daughter become a doctor. That daughter was taken away from her by the TMC. We have made that mother a candidate. The BJP has also given an opportunity to the victim of Sandeshkhali to lead. When the women of Bengal ask for justice, the TMC tells them not to step out of their homes.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, the husband of the BJP candidate from Panihati said, “The PM spoke to my wife on stage and said she is a brave lady to fight for the justice of her daughter and that they are all with us.”

‘Middle class interests paramount’

PM Modi urged people to vote for the BJP, stating that the party would free West Bengal from the TMC’s syndicate, fear, corruption, atrocities against women, migration, unemployment, and infiltration, and restore Bengal’s pride.

“If a BJP government is formed in Bengal, the interests of the middle class here will also be paramount,” he added. “To make the lives of the middle class easier, the central government has taken several decisions over the past 11 years. Before 2014, when the government supported by the Trinamool Congress was in power in Delhi, annual income above Rs 2 lakh was taxed. We have provided a huge tax relief to the middle class; today, income up to Rs 12 lakh is tax-free,” he added.

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Hitting out at the Congress, PM Modi said, “During the Congress governments up to 2014, there used to be high taxes on everything. But, the BJP government has either reduced GST (Goods and Services Tax) or made it zero on most goods needed by the middle class.”

Referring to the closure of industries, the Prime Minister stated, “We see how the TMC has completely ruined Bengal’s industrial development in 15 years. The TMC’s empty promises and syndicate rule have devastated all cities in Bengal, including Kolkata, industries, and MSMEs. It is this TMC government that promised to bring 2,000 large industries to Bengal. But today, the condition of old industrial cities like Dum Dum has worsened even further, with factories here being locked up. The TMC government has also created hurdles for the completion of the Metro work.”

The second phase of the Assembly elections in the state will be held on April 29. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are in Kolkata, campaigning for candidates contesting in the second phase.

‘Can’t save Jadavpur University, how will TMC save the youth?’

At a public meeting in Jadavpur, PM Modi said, “Jadavpur University’s name was once spoken of with respect around the world. This campus was founded on the bedrock of nationalism. But look at the situation today: threats are being issued inside the campus, anti-national slogans are being scrawled on the walls, and students are being forced onto the streets in protest instead of focusing on their studies. We want an academic atmosphere here, not chaos. We want dialogue here, not threats.”

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Hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government for not saving “its own largest educational institution”, the Prime Minister said, “How will it save Bengal’s future? How will it save the future of Bengal’s youth? Jadavpur University was once spoken of with great respect; its foundation was built on strong academic values. But today, people are being threatened, and students are being forced to protest. We do not want anarchy; we want a healthy academic environment. A government that cannot protect its premier educational institutions cannot safeguard the state.”