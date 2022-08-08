TMC notice to MPs Sisir, Dibyendu for voting in V-P poll

August 8, 2022 1:03:10 am
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday issued show-cause notices to party MPs Sisir Adhikari and his younger son Dibyendu Adhikari for voting in the vice-presidential election on Saturday against the party leadership’s instructions not to do so.
While Sisir represents the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency, Dibyendu is MP from Tamluk.
Sisir’s elder son Suvendu Adhikari is a BJP leader and opposition leader in the West Bengal Assembly.
Since the Trinamool Parliamentary Party deemed their move as an “anti-party act”, the party’s Lok Sabha leader Sudeep Banerjee wrote to the father-so duo to explain their decision to vote in the poll. Sources in the TMC said that last Thursday Sudeep Banerjee had written to the two MPs separately and asked them to abstain from voting.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with party MPs at her residence in Kalighat on July 21. The same day, Trinamool general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced that the party would not vote in the vice-presidential election.
The Trinamool Parliamentary Party has appealed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to dismiss Sisir as MP. Earlier, Sisir and Dibyendu went to Delhi to vote in in the presidential election as well without informing the party.
