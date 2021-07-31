TMC notice to Humayun Kabir over ‘threat’ to fellow MLA at meeting

THE TMC’s disciplinary committee has, in a showcause notice, asked party MLA Humayun Kabir to explain why punitive action should not be taken against him, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee said on Friday.

Chatterjee told mediapersons, “The behavior and language he used about other MLAs in the party is not justifiable. He personally targetted Rezinagar MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury… The party does not approve of this.”

Kabir has been told to respond to the notice at the earliest.

According to TMC sources, there was a meeting in Shaktipur on Thursday at which Kabir was among the speakers. Kabir allegedly threatened Rejinagar MLA Rabiul Alam Chowdhury. He told from the meeting, “Be careful, Rabiul Chowdhury. Don’t mess with me. I will break your bones.” A video of Kabir’s purported remarks went viral on social media and Rabiul, citing it, demanded “justice” from the top brass of the party.