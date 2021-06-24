TMC MP, several others fall prey to fake vaccination camp, 1 held

Police have sent the samples for test to ascertain if the people at the camp were given genuine or fake vaccines.

Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty and several others became the victim of a fake Covid vaccination camp that was held in the Kasba area on Tuesday. Police have arrested a 28-year-old man, identified as Debanjan Deb of Hosenpur, who allegedly impersonated as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and organised the camp.

“The accused has claimed that he had procured the vaccines from outside Swastha Bhawan and Bagri market. We are sending the samples to examine if they were genuine vaccines or not,” said DC ( South Suburban Division) Rashid Munir Khan.

According to the TMC MP, she received an invite saying that a vaccination camp was being organised by the joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation for transgenders and specially-abled people.

“The organiser requested me to be a part of it so that it encourages others to take the vaccine. I went there and to encourage others, I also took the jab. But after I took the vaccine, I didn’t receive any message about my vaccination status. When I asked them about the vaccination certificate, I was told that I will receive it in three to four days. Then, I got suspicious and asked them to stop the vaccination programme there,” Chakraborty told mediapersons.

According to police, they came to know about a vaccination camp being held at the UCO Bank building. Since the local police station was not informed about any such camps in the area, a police team reached there and found that a large number of people had gathered for “on-spot vaccination”.

While many had taken the jab, none received any confirmation message on their cellphones or the vaccine certificate.

“The man in charge of the camp was interrogated on the spot and it was found that he was impersonating as Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation. He had organised the free vaccination programme for advertising his NGO and for PR activities. He was using false fake documents, seals and stamps of an IAS official and Kolkata Municipal Corporation,” said a police officer.

Police arrested him seized his car fitted with blue beacon light and a flag with a logo and sticker representing the Government of West Bengal.

“Some documents, including a fake I-card of joint commissioner of KMC, visiting cards, requisition for collecting Covid vaccine from Swasta Bhavan were also recovered,” said the DC.

A case has been registered against Deb under IPC sections for forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy.

“They had no permission for organising the vaccination camp. Strict action will be taken against them,” Minister and Chairman of Board of Administrators of KMC, Firhad Hakim, said.