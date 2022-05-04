TMC MP says Mamata to be PM & Abhishek CM in 2024, deletes tweet later

A DAY after Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh took to Twitter, saying that Abhishek Banerjee would become chief minister of West Bengal in 2036, TMC MP Aparupa Poddar on Tuesday said that in 2024, Mamata Banerjee would become Prime Minister and Abhishek would become chief minister of Bengal.

Poddar tweeted, “In 2024, Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the Prime Minister by an RSS-selected President; Abhishek Banerjee will become the Chief Minister of Bengal.” However, Poddar deleted the tweet within an hour.

On Monday, Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “As a soldier of the Trinamool Congress, I can say that Mamata Banerjee will be the chief minister of Bengal till 2036. And in 2036, she will be present as a guardian at a ceremony where Abhishek Banerjee (Mamata’s nephew) will be sworn in as the chief minister,” Ghosh tweeted Monday.

Asked about her tweet, Poddar told mediapersons on Tuesday, “It is true that we want to see Mamata Banerjee becoming the Prime Minister in 2024. We want to see the development in the country that West Bengal has seen. If that happens, then obviously Abhishek Banerjee should become the chief minister of the state.” Criticising the TMC MP, senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “Abhishek Banerjee is restless to become the chief minister. If he gets power, he will become the chief minister tomorrow. This is nothing but a clever campaign by the followers of Abhishek Banerjee to dethrone Mamata Banerjee.” Meanwhile, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated a temporary five-storey party office in the city’s Topsia area. The party will conduct its organisational functions from the temporary office as its main office, Trinamool Bhawan, is undergoing renovation.

Senior party leader and state minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “This is a new party office for our workers and leaders. Today, it has been inaugurated. Although it is a temporary office, we are very happy to have this place. From the grassroots workers to the top leaders, all are happy.”

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “Renovation is going on at Trinamool Bhawan. This is a new party office where workers and leaders from across the state will be able to come and hold talks with state leaders.”