TMC MP Derek O’Brien skips summons in Camac Street scuffle case, called again
The police served notices on TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Abhishek Banerjee over an incident in which party workers allegedly assaulted police officers attempting to dismantle an ‘illegal’ billboard in Kolkata.
Two Kolkata police officers arrived at Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien’s residence to serve him a second notice after he skipped the first summons to appear before the police in the Camac Street scuffle case on Monday.
O’Brien had left his home before the police officers came. His security guard received the police notice.
According to sources, O’Brien’s counsel sent the police an email on Monday morning stating that the MP would not be able to appear for questioning and sought more time. The police have now asked O’Brien to appear before them on Wednesday.
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The police have served notices on both O’Brien and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case. While O’Brien was asked to appear before the police at 12 pm on Monday, Banerjee has to appear on Tuesday.
Banerjee’s personal assistant, Sumit Roy, has been asked to appear before the police at 12 pm on Wednesday in the same case.
Three cases have been filed in the matter—two by the police and one by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
On the afternoon of August 27, corporation officials and workers accompanied by personnel from the Shakespeare Sarani police station arrived at a Camac Street office to dismantle an allegedly illegal billboard.
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KMC workers were allegedly blocked from entering the building, leading to a heated confrontation between TMC workers and law enforcement.
Video footage showed O’Brien lying on the ground to obstruct the operation, while Banerjee was accused of verbally confronting a KMC officer.
TMC workers allegedly assaulted uniformed police officers, pulling their collars and physically pushing them. Banerjee allegedly made no attempt to restrain the party workers.
On August 28, Banerjee’s legal team mentioned the matter before the Calcutta High Court seeking interim relief. However, Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury declined to grant protection, observing that the plea lacked merit since the controversial billboard had already been dismantled.
More trouble for TMC
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Meanwhile, the owner of the property on Camac Street has issued a legal notice alleging that the TMC is illegally occupying the premises.
According to property records, the lease agreement was originally signed in 2020 between the property owner and the Trinamool Youth Congress, then represented by now-jailed TMC leader Debraj Chakraborty.
The owner alleges that the terms outlined in the 2020 lease have been repeatedly violated and demands the immediate evacuation of the building.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More