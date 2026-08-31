TMC MP Derek O’Brien skips summons in Camac Street scuffle case, called again

The Kolkata police have summoned TMC MP Derek O'Brien over a scuffle during the removal of an alleged illegal hoarding at 9 Camac Street (File photo).

Two Kolkata police officers arrived at Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien’s residence to serve him a second notice after he skipped the first summons to appear before the police in the Camac Street scuffle case on Monday.

O’Brien had left his home before the police officers came. His security guard received the police notice.

According to sources, O’Brien’s counsel sent the police an email on Monday morning stating that the MP would not be able to appear for questioning and sought more time. The police have now asked O’Brien to appear before them on Wednesday.

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The police have served notices on both O’Brien and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in connection with the case. While O’Brien was asked to appear before the police at 12 pm on Monday, Banerjee has to appear on Tuesday.