Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Bandopadhyay Friday demanded the resignation of former Supreme Court judge Asok Ganguly from the post of chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) following allegations of sexual harassment levelled by a young woman law intern against him. This is the first time such an allegation has been made against a former Supreme Court judge who is at present holding the post of WBHRC chairman. He should resign immediately, Bandopadhyay,a senior lawyer,told PTI here. Whether the allegations are right or wrong will be decided by the committee appointed by the Chief Justice of India but till then he must not hold such a position, Bandopadhyay said.

