TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Sumit Roy arrested by CID

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Sumit Roy, personal assistant of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrested. He was arrested in connection with a case involving Shalboni. Earlier, a huge contingent of police and CID sleuths went to Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat and arrested him. He was brought to Bhawani Bhawan, CID headquarters.
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