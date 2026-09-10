TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee’s PA Sumit Roy arrested by CID

Earlier, a huge contingent of police and CID sleuths went to Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat and arrested him. He was brought to Bhawani Bhawan, CID headquarters.

Written by: Express Web Desk
1 min readSep 10, 2026 01:51 PM IST
This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.This is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
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Sumit Roy, personal assistant of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee arrested. He was arrested in connection with a case involving Shalboni. Earlier, a huge contingent of police and CID sleuths went to Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat and arrested him. He was brought to Bhawani Bhawan, CID headquarters.

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