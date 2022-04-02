TMC moves poll panel alleging ‘provocative remark’ by BJP candidate

The Trinamool Congress has approached the Election Commission over an alleged statement by BJP’s Asansol Lok Sabha bypoll candidate Agnimitra Paul, asking party supporters to hit back at the ruling party cadres.

Paul, who is currently an MLA from Asansol (Dakshin), held a press conference where she was heard saying ‘palta mar’ (hit back).

“There will be revenge for any attacks on us. Our legislators have died. You can’t sit still,” Paul allegedly said at the press conference.

The Trinamool has approached the Commission accusing Paul of making a provocative statement.

A video of the alleged statement along with a written statement of the BJP candidate has been submitted to the Commission on behalf of the ruling party. State minister Malay Ghatak also posted the alleged clip on his official Twitter page.

Speaking on the sidelines of a rally in support of Trinamool’s Asansol candidate Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday, Ghatak said, “I heard the BJP candidate’s statement. It is enough to provoke and spread tension. She spoke in a threatening tone. Listening to the BJP candidate, it seems that they could even attack us with firearms. Narendranath Chakraborty (Trinamool’s Pandabeshwar MLA) was banned from campaigning for seven days for his comments (threatening BJP voters). Hopefully, the EC will now take similar action against her.”