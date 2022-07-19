TMC moves EC over BJP MLAs’ attire

Suvendu Adhikari said that TMC is against the sentiment of Adivasis.

The ruling TMC on Monday approached the Election Commission with a complaint against the BJP for “violating the rules” in the presidential election. The TMC alleged that the BJP MLAs tried to “influence votes” by wearing symbolic dhoti and badges while casting their votes. State minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said, “The [Bengal] BJP MLAs voted wearing ‘Panchi, a symbol of tribal culture. Similar attire was worn by their polling agents too.” The BJP, however, denied the allegation. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said, “Panchi is the traditional dress of Santhali. TMC would not understand the sentiment. They are against the sentiment of adivasis.”