TMC mouthpiece’s fresh swipe: Cong limiting itself to Twitter

TMC mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ has taken a fresh swipe at the Congress, accusing it of limiting itself to Twitter instead of building a powerful coalition of Opposition forces against the BJP.

According to Trinamool sources, running an editorial critiquing the Congress on a day party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee left for Goa on a three-day visit is politically significant. Her party has already dealt a blow to the Congress in the coastal state by drawing senior leader and former chief minister Luizinho Faleiro into its fold.

The latest editorial in ‘Jago Bangla’, published on Thursday, stated, “Amra BJP’r bikolpo chai. BJP’r biruddhe jot chai. Seta barbar bolechhi. Congress-keo bola hoyechhe. Kintu tader kono heldol nei. Amader netri bolechhilen, joter kathamo hok, steering committee hok, niti ba kormosuchir line sthir hok. Kothay ki! Congress Twitter ei seemaboddho. (We want an alternative to the BJP, an alliance against the BJP. We have said that a number of times, even to the Congress. However, it seems to be least bothered. Our leader (Mamata Banerjee) has sought a framework for an alliance, a steering committee, a policy and a line of action to this end. However, nothing has been done. It seems the Congress is happy confining itself to Twitter)”.

The piece further stated that the Trinamool will continue its efforts towards building a coalition of Opposition parties against the BJP while “leaving the door open for an alliance with the Congress”.

“We have never said that an alliance can be formed without the Congress. However, we will not waste our time sitting idle,” the editorial read.

Previously, too, the mouthpiece had been critical of the Congress for its perceived inability to fight the BJP.

Addressing a campaign rally for the October 30 Assembly bypolls on Tuesday, Trinamool national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee reiterated the party’s stand that his aunt Mamata Banerjee was the only alternative to the BJP. “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it is not the Congress but the Trinamool which will fight the BJP and oust it form power in Delhi.”