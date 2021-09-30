TMC mouthpiece targets Congress, says those who want to join are welcome

The mouthpiece of the ruling Trinamool Congress, ‘Jago Bangla’, has published an editorial hitting out at the Congress. The article says the Congress has been engaging in ‘needless criticism’ of the Trinamool after the switchover of former Goa chief minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro, adding that it won’t allow the BJP to gain strength while the grand old party ‘sits idle’.

The editorial further read, “At a time when the Trinamool Congress is trying to bring all forces, which want to defeat the BJP, on one platform, the Congress is criticising them.”

A similar editorial that the mouthpiece ran last week read, “The flag of the Congress heritage is today in the hands of the Trinamool. The Congress of today is unsuccessful, disoriented. The days of resting on the laurels of history are over. Whoever is still with the Congress is welcome in Trinamool.”

“The Congress has failed to create an impression that the BJP can be defeated at the national level,” the piece read.

It was veteran senior Trinamool leader Sudip Bandopadhyay who set the tone of the party’s offensive against the Congress. Addressing a workers’ meet, he had said, “Mamata Banerjee, not Rahul Gandhi, is the leader who can defeat the BJP.”

More recently, during the campaign for the Bhabanipur bypoll, both Banerjee, the party’s nominee, and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee had flayed the Congress.