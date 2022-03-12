TMC mouthpiece slams Congress, says Mamata-led party is only alternative to BJP

A day after the Congress failed to win a single Assembly election in five states, Trinamool Congress (TMC) mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ targeted India’s grand old party by saying that the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit was the only alternative to the BJP in the country.

This comes after section of leaders said that the Congress should merge with TMC to defeat the saffron party. The article read, “Only the TMC’s Bengal model has the power to fight the BJP and defeat it. In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bengal will pave way for the alternative platform against the BJP.”

The article also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that BJP will retain power in 2024.

Those who are trying to connect these results with the 2024 Lok Sabha poll outcome are making a mistake,” the article read.

Also, TMC’s political strategist Prashant Kishor asserted that the election results in these states will not have any impact in the next Lok Sabha elections. “Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don’t fall or be part of this false narrative (sic),” said Kishor in a tweet.

Reacting to the Jago Bangla article and Kisor’s tweet, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “Prashant Kishor took the TMC to Goa, Tripura, UP and other states. But the party scored a big zero. Kishor wasted a lot of money and time of the TMC. He has failed to provide TMC success outside Bengal. It is clear from yesterday’s victory that there is no alternative to the BJP in the country.”

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury said, “The TMC went to Goa not to defeat the BJP but to divide the Opposition votes. It actually helped the BJP win the elections there. Instead of asking our party to merge with the TMC, Mamata Banerjee should merge her party with ours.”