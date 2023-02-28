TMC mouthpiece on Governor Bose: A BJP cadre, following in Dhankhar footsteps

A day after Governor CV Ananda Bose strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over the attack on the convoy of Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, the ruling party’s mouthpiece ‘Jago Bangla’ on Monday dismissed Bose as a “BJP cadre”.

The party’s mouthpiece said in an editorial that the Governor was following in the footsteps of his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, now the Vice-President. “Jagdeep Dhankhar had proved that the Governor is someone who is actually a representative to implement the hidden agenda of the BJP.

The present Governor has begun to follow in his footsteps,” it wrote. On Sunday, Bose, in a statement, termed the attack on Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik’s convoy “deplorable”, saying he will not be a “mute witness” to deterioration of law and order in the state.

He also sought an immediate action taken report from the law enforcement authorities of the state. On Saturday, Pramanik’s convoy was allegedly attacked by Trinamool Congress workers at Dinhata in the state’s Cooch Behar district. Window panes of Pramanik’s vehicle were damaged even as he escaped unhurt.

Bose had added, “It is shocking that such incidents happened in a land which is known for its refined culture and enviable history of civilized conduct…. The government will take immediate and perceptible action while dealing with the criminals and upholding the rule of law.” The TMC mouthpiece also said that the Governor issued the statement after listening to one-sided claim of the BJP.

“We have to remember that the Governor (CV Ananda Bose) was once a BJP cadre,” it added, questioning the silence of the Governor on several other issues such as a BSF jawan allegedly shooting a Rajbanshi youth and the rape of a BSF female constable by an inspector. Senior TMC leader and MLA Madan Mitra said all are BJP’s Governors and no one is the Governor of the people of the state. “No one is our Governor. They are also not the Governor for the federal system of the country. They are all BJP’s Governors. This Governor (Bose) thought he will slowly show his true colours. But we have caught him off guard and understood his cleverness. Don’t try to intimidate us. If he is keeping us under surveillance, he is also under our surveillance. He is not above the law or the Constitution,” said Mitra on the sidelines of an event.

The BJP was quick to criticise the TMC for venting anger on the Governor. BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, “The Governor was in the good books of the TMC when he was attending government programmes and showering praises on CM Mamata Banerjee. The moment he raised his voice on the law and order, the real face of the ruling party has come out.”

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court allowed the BJP to file a public interest litigation (PIL) over the attack on Pramanik’s convoy. The state BJP sought attention of the division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajasrshi Bharadwaj for a petition. The matter is likely to come up for hearing later this week.