TMC MLA’s another attempt: BJP says talks on to induct Debashree Roy

A day after, TMC’s Raidighi MLA Debashree Roy tried to meet state BJP president Dilip Ghosh at his Salt Lake house, the party said that talks are on with her to induct the actor-turned-politician, but no decision has been made yet.

Roy, who landed at Ghosh’s residence, did not enter the house and waited inside her vehicle as the BJP chief was reportedly attending a conference at a city hotel. When Ghosh reached his Salt Lake residence, a huge crowd and media had gathered outside. As a result he reportedly avoided meeting Roy, but spoke to her over the phone.

“I heard that she came to my house last night, but I could not meet her. Later, I spoke to her over the phone and found out that she had come to meet me. We have no objection if any political leader wishes to meet us,” Ghosh told reporters at the state BJP headquarters on Thursday.

Ghosh said at present, there has been no talks in the BJP over Roy’s induction into the party.

However, he said, “The doors are always open to all. But a situation to induct her did not arise yet. We are holding talks. We have to listen to what she has to say. When everything is cleared and the situation is favourable, then we will definitely take a decision in this regard,” he said.

Roy was, however, not available for comments.

This is not the first time that Roy made attempts to get the BJP’s attention.

On August 14, shortly before the induction of TMC MLA and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee into the BJP, Roy was seen at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. It was, however, not clear that who had taken her to the BJP office and whether anyone had recommended her name for the induction into the BJP. Chatterjee after his induction to the party had expressed his reservation against Roy and said he would quit the BJP if Roy joined the saffron party.