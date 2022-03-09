TMC MLA says Anis Khan died while climbing down pipe to escape police

Fresh controversy over the death of Anis Khan has started in the political circle of West Bengal days after Trinamool Congress’s East Canning MLA Shaukat Mollah’s statement that the student leader “died when he was climbing down a pipe at his house in a bid to evade police”.

Attacking Mollah, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh sought to know from him whether he was present there? “Was he present there? I will suggest SIT members question him since he appears to know a lot of details,” said the BJP National Vice President on Tuesday.

Criticising Mollah’s statement, Anis’s father Salem Khan said that “there is no such a pipe in his house”, and reiterated his demand for a CBI probe.

Attending a public meeting organised by his party at Ghatakpukur in South 24 Parganas on March 5, Mollah had stated that the SIT was investigating the Anis death case while claiming that “when police reached his house, Anis tried to escape by climbing down a pipe, but he fell off and died”.

As videos of Mollah’s statement started doing rounds on social media, he drew flak from different quarters, while the victim’s father approached police against the ruling party. Anis’s kin sought to know from Mollah as to “how can he make such claims when the investigation into the case is still underway”.

Anis’s brother Sabir Khan said, “Where are pipes, which pipe he is talking about? Has the SIT already submitted a report to him? Are they not able to investigate or find out who were involved?”

Meanwhile, questioning police’s “failure to conclude” the case, CPM senior leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “The state government is trying to cover up the case. Anis’s murder was a conspired by the state. They took 15 days to cover up the case. It’s very much evident now.” Mollah, however, said, “My statement is being misinterpreted. The Chief Minister has formed an SIT for proper investigation.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) youth leader Meenakshi Mukherjee and 16 others were released from jail after ten days on Tuesday and were welcomed by SFI and DYFI leaders and activists at Rash Behari. They were arrested about a week ago, following a scuffle with police during a protest in connection with Anis’s death in Howrah’s Panchla police station area.

“We launched a movement demanding punishment for Anis’s killer. The killer has not been caught yet. So, our movement will continue. Everyone knows what had happened that day (during the protest on February 26) at the Panchla SP office. Everyone has seen. I have nothing to say. I just want to say that our movement to demand the punishment for Anis’s killer will continue,” said Mukherjee after being released.