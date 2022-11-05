TMC MLA removed as chairman of Nadia’s Primary School Council

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Karimpur MLA Bimalendu Sinha Roy has been removed from the post of the chairman of Nadia District Primary School Council.

Although no reason was mentioned in the notification announcing his removal, sources said he allegedly took bribes for the transfer of teachers. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the district magistrate will remain in charge of the post until further order.

Nadia DM Shashank Shetty told reporters, “I have been told to shoulder this responsibility until further order. The district school inspector is looking into this matter.”

Karimpur TMC MLA Roy had received several accolades as a teacher, including Siksha Ratna offered by the state government. “I have received a letter in this regard. I will comply with it. It is normal to appoint someone new to the post from time to time. I have no issues regarding this. But the allegations against me are completely false,” Roy told reporters.

Reacting to the development, TMC’s Krishnanagar organisational district spokesperson Debasish Roy said, “It is completely an administrative decision, the party has no role in such matters. The allegations against him are subjected to verification and investigation.”

Sources close to Roy, however, dismissed the allegations, stating that some irregularities happened before he was appointed to the post.

— WITH PTI INPUTS