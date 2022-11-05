scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

TMC MLA removed as chairman of Nadia’s Primary School Council

Although no reason was mentioned in the notification announcing his removal, sources said he allegedly took bribes for the transfer of teachers. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the district magistrate will remain in charge of the post until further order.

Karimpur TMC MLA Roy had received several accolades as a teacher, including Siksha Ratna offered by the state government.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Karimpur MLA Bimalendu Sinha Roy has been removed from the post of the chairman of Nadia District Primary School Council.

Although no reason was mentioned in the notification announcing his removal, sources said he allegedly took bribes for the transfer of teachers. According to a notification issued on Thursday, the district magistrate will remain in charge of the post until further order.

Nadia DM Shashank Shetty told reporters, “I have been told to shoulder this responsibility until further order. The district school inspector is looking into this matter.”

Karimpur TMC MLA Roy had received several accolades as a teacher, including Siksha Ratna offered by the state government. “I have received a letter in this regard. I will comply with it. It is normal to appoint someone new to the post from time to time. I have no issues regarding this. But the allegations against me are completely false,” Roy told reporters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

Reacting to the development, TMC’s Krishnanagar organisational district spokesperson Debasish Roy said, “It is completely an administrative decision, the party has no role in such matters. The allegations against him are subjected to verification and investigation.”

Sources close to Roy, however, dismissed the allegations, stating that some irregularities happened before he was appointed to the post.

More from Kolkata

— WITH PTI INPUTS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-11-2022 at 05:00:14 am
Next Story

A 4 am mail, then the uncertainty: Twitter on a mass layoff spree

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement