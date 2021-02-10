TMC MLA Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay expresses inability to contest Bengal polls

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | February 10, 2021 1:40:38 pm
TMC MLA from Bardhaman Dakhin Rabiranjan Chattopadhyay on Wednesday said he will not contest the upcoming assembly elections due to his age and health issues.
In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Chattopadhyay expressed gratitude for giving him the opportunity to serve for two consecutive terms.
The veteran leader is also a former minister for the departments of Technical Education & Training and Science & Technology & Biotechnology.
Assembly elections are due in West Bengal in April-May.
