TMC MLA murder: BJP MP’s name added in chargesheet

The West Bengal CID named BJP Ranaghat MP Jagannath Sarkar in the supplementary charge sheet in the murder case of TMC Krishnaganj MLA Satyajit Biswas on Monday. The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court in Nadia district, sources said.

Prior to the development, Sarkar had been already been questioned several times by the agency after his name allegedly emerged during the investigation. Sources said according to police, the MP had spoken to Biswas several times before the murder.

BJP leader Mukul Roy has also been questioned earlier in the case.

“Ahead of the elections, the state is trying to frame a lot of BJP leaders and workers. As far as I know, the accused had spoken to Sarkar once or twice and he has already been questioned in this connection. There is no question of Sarkar giving shelter to the accused. TMC has proved again that they use police and law for their own benefit. But they cannot stop BJP. If they think such false allegations against an MP will help them regain ground in Ranaghat, they are mistaken,” said BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha.

Biswas, who was a TMC MLA from Krishnaganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district, was shot dead during a cultural programme in February last year. He was shot at a point-blank range when he was coming down from the dais during the cultural programme on Saraswati Puja.

In total, five people were initially named in the FIR. Later, his family lodged complaint against 43 people, including BJP leaders Roy and Sarkar. In the supplementary FIR, Mukul Roy and Sarkar were included in the accused list and investigators had charged them with masterminding the crime.

The ruling TMC alleged that it was a planned attack by the BJP, while the saffron party had claimed it was the result of the ruling party’s infighting. Joint team of state CID and Nadia district police had arrested Abhijit Pundari, the prime accused in murder case, along with others. Pundari has been arrested from Radhamohanpur in Paschim Medinipur.

